China iron ore, steel futures range-bound; to post weekly loss

Article content

BEIJING — Chinese steel and iron ore futures traded in tight range on Friday, but were all on course for weekly declines due to weak seasonal demand and disruptions from output control speculations.

Benchmark iron ore futures on the Dalian Commodity Exchange , for September delivery, dipped 0.6% to 902 yuan ($139.55) per tonne as of 0330 GMT, following the drop in spot 62% iron ore which plunged $11 to $174.5 per tonne on Thursday.

For the whole week, iron ore futures are set to fall 12.2%, the biggest weekly drop since the week ended Feb. 28, 2020.