China aluminum firm Shandong Innovation set for backdoor listing

Chinese aluminum products maker Shandong Innovation Metal Technology Co is set to secure a backdoor stock market listing in Shanghai after a supermarket operator announced a $1.9 billion deal to acquire the firm.

Shanghai-listed Beijing Hualian Hypermarket said in a filing it had signed an agreement to buy all of unlisted Shandong Innovation for 12.1 billion-12.2 billion yuan ($1.87 billion-$1.88 billion) by issuing new shares to Shandong Innovation shareholders.

The transaction will allow Shandong Innovation, a major aluminum fabricator based in the city of Zouping, to assume Hualian’s listing on the Shanghai Stock Exchange – and get access to a new fundraising channel – without the need for an initial public offering (IPO).