Centrifuge and MakerDAO Bring Real World Assets To DeFi By CoinQuora

Centrifuge and MakerDAO Bring Real World Assets To DeFi
- MakerDAO and Centrifuge are taking their partnership further.
- The two are collaborating with real world assets to improve their DeFi lending platform.
- Users can use real world assets for collateral and gain higher returns.
The MakerDAO community and Centrifuge are collaborating with real-world assets to further enhance the DeFi lending experience. This new connection will help increase the initial debt ceiling for four additional Tinlake pools to allow for borrowing over 40 million DAI with Real World collateral.
The Co-Founder of Centrifuge, Lucas Vogelsang, says,
This move continues to connect DeFi to the trillions in assets in the real world. This cements how DeFi is moving to create a more open and fair financial system for everyone. Having onboarded the first asset class seamlessly back in April, the collaboration b…
Fusion Media or anyone involved with Fusion Media will not accept any liability for loss or damage as a result of reliance on the information including data, quotes, charts and buy/sell signals contained within this website. Please be fully informed regarding the risks and costs associated with trading the financial markets, it is one of the riskiest investment forms possible.