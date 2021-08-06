Centrifuge and MakerDAO Bring Real World Assets To DeFi By CoinQuora

This move continues to connect DeFi to the trillions in assets in the real world. This cements how DeFi is moving to create a more open and fair financial system for everyone. Having onboarded the first asset class seamlessly back in April, the collaboration b…

The MakerDAO community and Centrifuge are collaborating with real-world assets to further enhance the DeFi lending experience. This new connection will help increase the initial debt ceiling for four additional Tinlake pools to allow for borrowing over 40 million DAI with Real World collateral.

