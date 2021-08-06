Canadian dollar down for day and week as jobs gain undershoots

Article content

TORONTO — The Canadian dollar weakened

against its U.S. counterpart on Friday as oil prices fell and

investors were more impressed by jobs data in the United States

than in Canada, with the loonie adding to this week’s decline.

Canada added 94,000 jobs in July, far fewer than expected,

though most of the gains were in full-time work, and the

unemployment rate continued to tick down as the economy

reopened.

“On a domestic economic fundamental front this doesn’t

really change too much” for the Canadian dollar,” said Simon