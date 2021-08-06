Canadian dollar down for day and week as jobs gain undershoots

Matilda Colman
TORONTO — The Canadian dollar weakened

against its U.S. counterpart on Friday as oil prices fell and

investors were more impressed by jobs data in the United States

than in Canada, with the loonie adding to this week’s decline.

Canada added 94,000 jobs in July, far fewer than expected,

though most of the gains were in full-time work, and the

unemployment rate continued to tick down as the economy

reopened.

“On a domestic economic fundamental front this doesn’t

really change too much” for the Canadian dollar,” said Simon

Harvey, FX market analyst for Monex Europe and Monex Canada.

“It’s just a case of how it responds to broad U.S. dollar

gyrations.”

The greenback rallied against a basket of major

currencies as U.S. employers hired the most workers in nearly a

year in July, giving the economy a powerful boost.

The Canadian dollar was trading 0.4% lower at 1.2555

to the greenback, or 79.65 U.S. cents, after trading in a range

of 1.2493 to 1.2580. For the week, it was down 0.7%.

The price of oil , one of Canada’s major exports,

settled 1.2% lower at $68.28 a barrel, closing out a week of

losses on worries that restrictions to curb the spread of the

Delta coronavirus variant will derail global economic gains.

With some 60% of its population vaccinated against COVID-19,

Canada tops a ranking of major countries fighting the pandemic,

but that success is unlikely to fully shield its

commodity-linked economy from the global spread of the variant.

Separate data showed that Canadian economic activity

expanded at the slowest pace in six months in July. The Ivey

Purchasing Managers Index (PMI) fell to 56.4 from 71.9 in June.

Canadian government bond yields were higher across a steeper

curve, tracking the move in U.S. Treasuries. The 10-year

rose 5.7 basis points to 1.233%.

(Reporting by Fergal Smith; editing by Jonathan Oatis and David

Gregorio)

