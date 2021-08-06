Canada blocks proposed Rocky Mountain coal mine on environmental grounds

Article content

OTTAWA — Canada on Friday formally blocked a proposal to build a steelmaking coal mine in the Rocky Mountains of Alberta, citing what it said would be the significant environmental damage.

The decision did not come as a surprise since energy regulators last month said the Grassy Mountain project, proposed by a unit of Australian billionaire Gina Rinehart’s Hancock Prospecting Pty Ltd, would not be in the public interest.

Environment Minister Jonathan Wilkinson, responsible for taking the final decision, said the project would harm surface water quality and threaten endangered animal and tree species.