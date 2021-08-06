Cambodia explores cross-border transactions of CBDC-like Bakong By Cointelegraph

Cambodia explores cross-border transactions of CBDC-like Bakong
The National Bank of Cambodia (NBC) continues progressing with its central bank digital currency-like initiative known as Bakong, disclosing several project milestones.
NBC’s director-general and the Bakong project lead Chea Serey said in a Wednesday interview with The that Bakong’s electronic wallet reached 200,000 users in June, doubling from three months earlier. Based on blockchain technology, the Bakong payment and money transfer service was originally launched by NBC in October 2020.
