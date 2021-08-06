Bitcoin Climbs 10% In a Green Day By Investing.com



© Reuters. Bitcoin Climbs 10% In a Green Day



Investing.com – was trading at $42,802.7 by 12:05 (16:05 GMT) on the Investing.com Index on Friday, up 10.42% on the day. It was the largest one-day percentage gain since June 9.

The move upwards pushed Bitcoin’s market cap up to $792.2B, or 45.78% of the total cryptocurrency market cap. At its highest, Bitcoin’s market cap was $1,184.9B.

Bitcoin had traded in a range of $39,905.4 to $42,813.9 in the previous twenty-four hours.

Over the past seven days, Bitcoin has seen a rise in value, as it gained 7.91%. The volume of Bitcoin traded in the twenty-four hours to time of writing was $36.0B or 38.34% of the total volume of all cryptocurrencies. It has traded in a range of $37,365.3945 to $42,813.9258 in the past 7 days.

At its current price, Bitcoin is still down 33.92% from its all-time high of $64,778.04 set on April 14.

Elsewhere in cryptocurrency trading

was last at $2,863.00 on the Investing.com Index, up 3.97% on the day.

Tether was trading at $1.0004 on the Investing.com Index, a gain of 0.03%.

Ethereum’s market cap was last at $332.1B or 19.19% of the total cryptocurrency market cap, while Tether’s market cap totaled $62.0B or 3.58% of the total cryptocurrency market value.