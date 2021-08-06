Binance U.S. CEO Brooks resigns just three months into job

Article content Brian Brooks, chief executive of the U.S. arm of global cryptocurrency exchange Binance, said on Friday he had resigned just three months after taking up the role. The former U.S. banking regulator and crypto enthusiast is resigning at a time when regulators in Hong Kong, Britain, Germany, Japan, Italy and Thailand have cracked down on Binance due to worries over investor protection. Watchdogs globally also fret that the boom in cryptocurrencies is aiding money laundering and increasing systemic risks.

Article content “Letting you all know that I have resigned as CEO of ⁦⁦@BinanceUS,” Brooks wrote on Twitter. “Despite differences over strategic direction, I wish my former colleagues much success. Exciting new things to come!” Headed by Canadian Changpeng Zhao, Binance offers a wide range of services globally, from crypto spot and derivatives trading to tokenised versions of stocks, as well as its own cryptocurrency, Binance Coin. “Brian’s work for Binance.US has been invaluable and we hope he will continue to be an integral part of the crypto industry’s growth, advocating for regulations that move our industry forward,” Zhao Tweeted on Friday. Brooks did not respond to requests for further comment. A spokesperson for Binance declined to comment.