Binance shuts down derivatives market for Hong Kong users By BTC Peers



Binance shuts down derivatives market for Hong Kong users



In a bid to improve its regulatory compliance, leading crypto exchange Binance will now stop new Hong Kong-based users from accessing its derivatives product.

While new users will not be able to create new accounts for trading crypto derivatives, existing account holders in Hong Kong have been slammed with restricted access to crypto futures trading and other derivatives.

The move comes just a week after Binance shut down derivatives trading offerings in Germany, Italy, and the Netherlands.

Binance CEO Changpeng Zhao (popularly known as CZ) disclosed the development on Twitter.