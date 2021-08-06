Biden to nominate development official to U.S. Treasury post –official By Reuters

By
Matilda Colman
-
0
15

© Reuters. FILE PHOTO: A sign marks the U.S Treasury Department in Washington, U.S., August 6, 2018. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

WASHINGTON (Reuters) – President Joe Biden intends to nominate a long-time development official for a U.S. Treasury position on international markets, a White House official told Reuters on Friday.

Alexia Latortue, who is deputy chief executive officer of the Millennium Challenge Corp, an independent U.S. foreign assistance agency, is set to be nominated as assistant secretary for International Markets and Investment Policy, which works on international financial services issues, trade and investment policy, and U.S. relations with multilateral development banks.

Latortue did not respond to a request for comment Friday.

Latortue served as a U.S. Treasury official in the Obama administration and also spent 10 years with the World Bank.

The Treasury Department’s under secretary for International Affairs position, which oversees international markets, is currently vacant.

Bloomberg News reported in July that Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen’s choice for the international under secretary job withdrew after the White House told her she would not be nominated.

Disclaimer: Fusion Media would like to remind you that the data contained in this website is not necessarily real-time nor accurate. All CFDs (stocks, indexes, futures) and Forex prices are not provided by exchanges but rather by market makers, and so prices may not be accurate and may differ from the actual market price, meaning prices are indicative and not appropriate for trading purposes. Therefore Fusion Media doesn`t bear any responsibility for any trading losses you might incur as a result of using this data.

Fusion Media or anyone involved with Fusion Media will not accept any liability for loss or damage as a result of reliance on the information including data, quotes, charts and buy/sell signals contained within this website. Please be fully informed regarding the risks and costs associated with trading the financial markets, it is one of the riskiest investment forms possible.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR