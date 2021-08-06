Beijing prosecutors initiate lawsuit against Tencent over WeChat’s ‘youth mode’

Article content

BEIJING — Beijing prosecutors initiated a civil public-interest lawsuit against a Tencent subsidiary on Friday, saying the “youth mode” on the company’s popular social messaging app WeChat does not comply with laws protecting minors.

The lawsuit was initiated by Beijing’s Haidian District People’s Procuratorate against Shenzhen Tencent Computer Systems Co Ltd, according to a filing posted on JCRB.com, a website run by China’s top prosecutor.

The document did not say how WeChat’s “youth mode” broke Chinese law. It said it could support other agencies and organizations that intended to bring lawsuits against the Tencent unit and asked them to contact the prosecutor’s office within 30 days.