Beijing prosecutors file lawsuit against Tencent over WeChat’s ‘youth mode’

BEIJING — Beijing prosecutors filed a civil public-interest lawsuit against a Tencent subsidiary on Friday, saying the “youth mode” on the company’s popular social messaging app WeChat does not comply with laws protecting minors.

The lawsuit was filed by Beijing’s Haidian District People’s Procuratorate against Shenzhen Tencent Computer Systems Co Ltd, according to a filing posted on JCRB.com, a website run by China’s top prosecutor.

The filing did not say how WeChat’s “youth mode” broke Chinese law. Tencent did not immediately respond to a request for comment.