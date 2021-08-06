Baht leads losses among Asian FX on virus woes

Article content
The Thai baht extended losses on Friday to
hit a near three-year low, with confidence in the currency and
economy weakening due to an unabated surge in coronavirus
infections and deaths.
The baht has fallen 1.6% so far this week and is on
course to record its worst week since late-March.
Earlier this week, Thailand extended strict containment
measures for a month and expanded lockdown areas, which pushed
the baht to levels last seen in late-2018 and further denting
hopes of an economic recovery.

The worsening COVID-19 pandemic led Thailand’s central bank
to slash its 2021 economic growth forecast on Wednesday to 0.7%
from an earlier prediction of 1.8%, while the country’s consumer
confidence dropped to a record low in July.
“(The baht) could remain a laggard versus its regional
peers, until signs of tapering in the case count trajectory sets
in,” analysts at Maybank said in a note.
Meanwhile, The Reserve Bank of India’s monetary policy
committee kept interest rates steady at record lows, as widely
predicted, but traders were awaiting its commentary on liquidity
normalization for clues on its next policy move.
The Indian rupee was up 0.1%, while stocks in the
country traded mostly steady.
Shares in China dropped 0.5%, dampening sentiment in

wider Southeast Asia, as the country reported its highest daily
count for new coronavirus cases in its current outbreak, while
fears of further regulatory crackdowns kept investors on edge.
Equities in Jakarta fell marginally, even as the
country’s first listed tech unicorn, PT Bukalapak.com,
surged by 25% on its market debut, after the company raised $1.5
billion in Indonesia’s biggest initial public offering.
The Indonesian market remains under pressure, even after the
country pulled out of recession in the second quarter, amid
concern that its economic recovery will suffer a setback due to
a recent surge in COVID-19 infections.
Stocks in South Korea and Malaysia fell 0.4% and
0.3%, respectively while Philippine shares rose 0.3%.

HIGHLIGHTS
** Indonesian 10-year benchmark yields are up 4.7 basis
points at 6.316%
** In the Philippines, top index gainer was Bloomberry
Resorts Corp, up 4.78%
Asia stock indexes and currencies at
0429 GMT
COUNTRY FX RIC FX FX YTD INDEX STOCKS STOCK
DAILY % DAILY S YTD
% % %
Japan -0.09 -6.01 0.33 1.37
China -0.06 +0.98 -0.48 -0.67
India +0.00 -1.48 0.04 16.58
Indonesia -0.21 -2.30 -0.13 3.65
Malaysia -0.02 -4.65 -0.30 -8.35
Philippines +0.30 -4.36 0.25 -8.07
S.Korea +0.14 -4.89 -0.36 13.61
Singapore -0.02 -2.25 0.19 11.87
Taiwan -0.04 +2.49 -0.22 19.22
Thailand -0.48 -10.22 -0.30 5.09
(Reporting by Harish Sridharan in Bengaluru; Editing by Sonali
Paul)
