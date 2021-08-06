Baht leads losses among Asian FX on virus woes

Article content

The Thai baht extended losses on Friday to

hit a near three-year low, with confidence in the currency and

economy weakening due to an unabated surge in coronavirus

infections and deaths.

The baht has fallen 1.6% so far this week and is on

course to record its worst week since late-March.

Earlier this week, Thailand extended strict containment

measures for a month and expanded lockdown areas, which pushed

the baht to levels last seen in late-2018 and further denting

hopes of an economic recovery.