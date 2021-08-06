Baht leads losses among Asian FX on virus woes

The Thai baht extended losses on Friday to

hit a near three-year low, with confidence in the currency and

economy weakening due to an unabated surge in coronavirus

infections and deaths.

The baht has fallen 1.6% so far this week and is on

course to record its worst week since late-March.

Earlier this week, Thailand extended strict containment

measures for a month and expanded lockdown areas, which pushed

the baht to levels last seen in late-2018 and further denting

hopes of an economic recovery.

The worsening COVID-19 pandemic led Thailand’s central bank

to slash its 2021 economic growth forecast on Wednesday to 0.7%

from an earlier prediction of 1.8%, while the country’s consumer

confidence dropped to a record low in July.

“(The baht) could remain a laggard versus its regional

peers, until signs of tapering in the case count trajectory sets

in,” analysts at Maybank said in a note.

Meanwhile, The Reserve Bank of India’s monetary policy

committee kept interest rates steady at record lows, as widely

predicted, but traders were awaiting its commentary on liquidity

normalization for clues on its next policy move.

The Indian rupee was up 0.1%, while stocks in the

country traded mostly steady.

Shares in China dropped 0.5%, dampening sentiment in

wider Southeast Asia, as the country reported its highest daily

count for new coronavirus cases in its current outbreak, while

fears of further regulatory crackdowns kept investors on edge.

Equities in Jakarta fell marginally, even as the

country’s first listed tech unicorn, PT Bukalapak.com,

surged by 25% on its market debut, after the company raised $1.5

billion in Indonesia’s biggest initial public offering.

The Indonesian market remains under pressure, even after the

country pulled out of recession in the second quarter, amid

concern that its economic recovery will suffer a setback due to

a recent surge in COVID-19 infections.

Stocks in South Korea and Malaysia fell 0.4% and

0.3%, respectively while Philippine shares rose 0.3%.

HIGHLIGHTS

** Indonesian 10-year benchmark yields are up 4.7 basis

points at 6.316%

** In the Philippines, top index gainer was Bloomberry

Resorts Corp, up 4.78%

Asia stock indexes and currencies at

0429 GMT

COUNTRY FX RIC FX FX YTD INDEX STOCKS STOCK

DAILY % DAILY S YTD

% % %

Japan -0.09 -6.01 0.33 1.37

China -0.06 +0.98 -0.48 -0.67

India +0.00 -1.48 0.04 16.58

Indonesia -0.21 -2.30 -0.13 3.65

Malaysia -0.02 -4.65 -0.30 -8.35

Philippines +0.30 -4.36 0.25 -8.07

S.Korea +0.14 -4.89 -0.36 13.61

Singapore -0.02 -2.25 0.19 11.87

Taiwan -0.04 +2.49 -0.22 19.22

Thailand -0.48 -10.22 -0.30 5.09

(Reporting by Harish Sridharan in Bengaluru; Editing by Sonali

Paul)

