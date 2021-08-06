Australia stocks higher at close of trade; S&P/ASX 200 up 0.36% By Investing.com

Investing.com – Australia stocks were higher after the close on Friday, as gains in the , and sectors led shares higher.

At the close in Sydney, the added 0.36% to hit a new all time high.

The best performers of the session on the were News Corp B DRC (ASX:), which rose 7.88% or 2.57 points to trade at 35.20 at the close. Meanwhile, Unibail Rodamco Westfield (ASX:) added 5.62% or 0.33 points to end at 6.20 and Afterpay Touch Group Ltd (ASX:) was up 5.50% or 6.89 points to 132.15 in late trade.

The worst performers of the session were Perseus Mining Ltd (ASX:), which fell 5.41% or 0.090 points to trade at 1.575 at the close. Domain Holdings Australia Ltd (ASX:) declined 4.94% or 0.24 points to end at 4.62 and Rea Group Ltd (ASX:) was down 4.70% or 7.86 points to 159.42.

Rising stocks outnumbered declining ones on the Sydney Stock Exchange by 721 to 644 and 405 ended unchanged.

Shares in News Corp B DRC (ASX:) rose to all time highs; gaining 7.88% or 2.57 to 35.20.

The , which measures the implied volatility of S&P/ASX 200 options, was down 2.39% to 11.127.

Gold Futures for December delivery was down 0.38% or 6.95 to $1801.95 a troy ounce. Elsewhere in commodities trading, Crude oil for delivery in September rose 0.43% or 0.30 to hit $69.39 a barrel, while the October Brent oil contract rose 0.43% or 0.31 to trade at $71.60 a barrel.

AUD/USD was down 0.14% to 0.7394, while AUD/JPY fell 0.14% to 81.14.

The US Dollar Index Futures was up 0.05% at 92.302.

