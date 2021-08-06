Atari Chain Brings a Decentralized Exchange Expanding Its Blockchain Gaming Ecosystem By CoinQuora



Atari Chain Brings a Decentralized Exchange Expanding Its Blockchain Gaming Ecosystem



The Atari DEX (Decentralized Exchange) was one of the first tools launched by Atari Chain as part of its cryptocurrency ecosystem. Atari Chain’s primary motive with its set of tools is to become the primary digital currency company in the interactive entertainment industry for all things crypto.

Currently, the DEX enlists three coins: Atari Token, , and Fantom. However, it was launched only at the beginning of this month, and the platform will soon add more pairs to the platform.

How It Works

The exchange platform has a highly simplified user interface that makes it much less intimidating for new users. In addition, its design is clean and quite appealing so as to draw the attention of the users from the gaming industry.

Step 1:

Connect your MetaMask Wallet by clicking the ‘Connect’ button. The Wallet comes as an extension to your browser and is necessary so that you can interact with the Ethereum blockchain from a

Continue reading on CoinQuora