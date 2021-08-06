Argentine president says economy to grow 7% in 2021, 4.5% in 2022

Article content

BUENOS AIRES — Argentina’s economy is expected to grow 7% this year and 4.5% in 2022, President Alberto Fernandez said on Friday, forecasting a rebound after three years of recession exacerbated in 2020 by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Latin America’s No. 3 economy shrank 9.9% in 2020 after contracting 2% in 2019 and 2.6% in 2018.

“We are on the road to economic recovery. Argentina is growing, recuperating jobs and will recover income,” Fernandez said in a televised speech.

“There are very important sectors of the economy that are at a similar level or above 2019. In addition, in 2019 there was a recession and now there is a recovery. This year investment recovered, 14 points above 2019 so far,” he added.

Gross domestic product grew 2.5% in the first quarter of the year versus the same 2020 period, beating analysts’ forecasts. The rise came after a 4.3% contraction in the fourth quarter of last year and a record 19% plunge in the second quarter of 2020, when Argentina was getting hit hardest by the pandemic. (Reporting by Eliana Raszewski and Lucila Sigal Writing by Hugh Bronstein Editing by Frances Kerry)