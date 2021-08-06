Amazon orders all U.S. employees to mask up at work

Article content

Amazon.com Inc has ordered all U.S. employees to wear a mask at work regardless of their vaccination status, as the highly infectious Delta variant of COVID-19 sweeps the country.

Companies across the United States have tightened their defenses against the virus, after the Delta variant forced the U.S. public health agency to reverse course and insist on even fully vaccinated individuals wearing masks.

“We are monitoring the situation closely and will continue to follow local government guidance and work closely with leading medical healthcare professionals, gathering their advice and recommendations as we go forward to ensure our buildings are optimized for the safety of our teams,” an Amazon spokesperson said in a statement on Friday.