Amazon asks employees to mask up regardless of vaccination status

© Reuters. FILE PHOTO: Packages emblazoned with Amazon logos travel along a conveyor belt inside of an Amazon fulfillment center in Robbinsville, New Jersey, U.S., November 27, 2017. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

(Reuters) – Amazon.com Inc (NASDAQ:) has ordered employees to wear masks at work regardless of vaccination status, as the e-commerce giant attempts to prevent the spread of the highly infectious COVID-19 Delta variant, Bloomberg News reported on Friday.

Amazon did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment.

Workers in its warehouses and other logistics depots in the United States must resume wearing masks beginning on Monday, the report said, citing a notice sent to employees.

Recently, big techs including Alphabet (NASDAQ:) Inc’s Google and Facebook Inc (NASDAQ:) asked U.S. employees to get vaccinated to step into offices. Twitter Inc (NYSE:) is shutting its reopened offices in the United States to stop the spread of the virus.

Earlier on Thursday, Amazon extended its work-from-home dates for U.S. employees till Jan. 3.

