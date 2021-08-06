18 Latino Celebrity Instagram Photos — Aug 5

Here are just a few things that happened this week.


1.

Cardi B shared the trailer for her latest episode of Cardi Tries:

2.

Taylor Zakhar Perez did a photo shoot to promote Kissing Booth 3:

3.

Sofía Vergara had a little get away to Montecito, California with hubby Joe Manganiello:

4.

Barbie Ferreira did another little home photo shoot (where she looked absolutely glam):

5.

Selena Gomez took a selfie in her car and, of course, she sported her Rare Beauty makeup line in it:

6.

Maluma filmed the music video for his latest single, “La Nueva en el Mapa,” at an airport:

7.

Ricky Martin rehearsed for his upcoming tour:

8.

Cameron Diaz went around some LA stores and to sign some bottles of her Avaline wine line:

9.

Sara Ramirez showed off their new haircut for the Sex and the City reboot, And Just Like That…:

10.

Shakira got glammed up to do some interviews:

11.

Danny Ramirez headed back to New Zealand:

12.

Camila Mendes did a little photo dump of pics she took while filming the second part of Riverdale‘s Season 5, to get us excited for the premiere next week:

13.

Anthony Ramos had a chill day in NYC:

14.

J Balvin enjoyed some time with his goodest boy, Enzo:

15.

Eiza González announced she would be producing and starring in a biopic about La Doña herself, María Félix:

16.

Jessica Alba played a little golf while on vacation:

17.

Stephanie Beatriz gave us a sneak peek at the upcoming final season of Brooklyn Nine-Nine:

18.

And finally, Edgar Ramirez shared his Jungle Cruise character movie poster:

