Yuan inches up, market awaits policy guidance at home and abroad

Article content

SHANGHAI — China’s yuan inched up against

the dollar on Thursday, although trade was thin as market

participants awaited global policy indications for clues on

which way the currency was likely to head.

“The market was yet to figure out a clear direction,” said a

trader at a Chinese bank, adding many investors were waiting for

the next catalyst.

Particular focus is on U.S. jobs data, comments from the

Federal Reserve on possible timing of tapering at the annual

Jackson Hole policy symposium later this month or China’s policy