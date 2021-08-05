World food prices fall for second month in July

Article content PARIS — World food prices eased for a second month in a row in July, reflecting declines for cereals, vegetable oils and dairy products, but remained up nearly a third over the past year, the United Nations food agency said on Thursday. The Food and Agriculture Organization’s (FAO) food price index, which tracks international prices of the most globally traded food commodities, averaged 123.0 points last month compared with 124.6 in June. On a year-on-year basis, prices were up 31.0% in July.

Article content The Rome-based FAO’s index had declined in June for the first time in a year, marking a pause in a broad rally in agricultural commodities fueled by harvest setbacks and Chinese-fueled demand. FAO’s cereal price index fell 3.0% in July from the previous month, weighed down by a 6% drop in maize (corn) prices. Maize prices were pressured by improved Argentine and U.S. production prospects and canceled import orders by China, which outweighed harvest concerns in Brazil, the FAO said. International rice prices were also weaker in July, hitting a two-year low as new-crop supplies and currency movements added to a slow pace of sales, the agency said. However, wheat prices rose 1.8% to their highest since mid-2014, boosted by worries over dry conditions in North America, heavy rain in Europe and lower-than-expected initial yields in Russia.