White House confirms U.S. may require foreign visitors be vaccinated By Reuters

By
Matilda Colman
-
0
10

© Reuters. FILE PHOTO: Air travelers walk through a terminal as the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak continues, at New York’s JFK International Airport in New York, U.S., May 15, 2020. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

WASHINGTON (Reuters) – The White House confirmed Thursday it is considering requiring foreign visitors to be vaccinated as it plans to eventually reopen international travel but said it had made no final decision and was not immediately going to lift restrictions.

White House coronavirus response coordinator Jeff Zients confirmed an interagency working group is developing plans that foreign nationals may “need to have some type of vaccine requirement.” He emphasized the White House has made no final decision on vaccine requirements and said that was one path under consideration. Reuters first reported the White House effort to develop vaccine requirements on Thursday.

Disclaimer: Fusion Media would like to remind you that the data contained in this website is not necessarily real-time nor accurate. All CFDs (stocks, indexes, futures) and Forex prices are not provided by exchanges but rather by market makers, and so prices may not be accurate and may differ from the actual market price, meaning prices are indicative and not appropriate for trading purposes. Therefore Fusion Media doesn`t bear any responsibility for any trading losses you might incur as a result of using this data.

Fusion Media or anyone involved with Fusion Media will not accept any liability for loss or damage as a result of reliance on the information including data, quotes, charts and buy/sell signals contained within this website. Please be fully informed regarding the risks and costs associated with trading the financial markets, it is one of the riskiest investment forms possible.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR