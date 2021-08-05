Wet Hot American Summer Cast 20 Years Later

They’re all grown up now.

It’s been two decades since we were first introduced to Camp Firewood, and it’s never been the same since. From the counselors’ summer shenanigans to the all-star cast of characters we know and love, Wet Hot American Summer is still a must-watch even years later.

In honor of the film’s milestone anniversary, we’ve rounded up where some of your favorite cast members are today. Check it out below:

First, here’s Paul Rudd as Andy:

And here’s Paul Rudd now:


What else you’ve seen him in: The Ant-Man franchise, Wet Hot American Summer: First Day of CampWet Hot American Summer: Ten Years Later, I Love You, Man., The Perks of Being a Wallflower and more

Here’s Janeane Garofalo as Beth:

And here’s Janeane Garofalo now:


What else you’ve seen her in: Younger, Ratatouille, Broad City, Wet Hot American Summer: First Day of Camp, Wet Hot American Summer: Ten Years Later and more

Here’s David Hyde Pierce as Henry:

And here’s David Hyde Pierce now:


What else you’ve seen him in: The Good Wife, Frasier, The Simpsons, Wet Hot American Summer: First Day of CampWet Hot American Summer: Ten Years Later and more

Here’s Marquerite Moreau as Katie:

And here’s Marquerite Moreau now:

Here’s Michael Showalter as Coop:

And here’s Michael Showalter now:


What else you’ve seen him in: Search Party, American Viral, Wet Hot American Summer: First Day of Camp, Wet Hot American Summer: Ten Years Later and more

Here’s Christopher Meloni as Gene:


And here’s Christopher Meloni now:


What else you’ve seen him in: Law & Order: Organized Crime, The Handmaid’s Tale, Wet Hot American Summer: First Day of Camp, Wet Hot American Summer: Ten Years Later, True Blood and more

Here’s Molly Shannon as Gail:


And here’s Molly Shannon now:

Here’s Amy Poehler as Susie:

And here’s Amy Poehler now:


What else you’ve seen her in: Inside Out, Sisters, Parks and Recreation, Saturday Night Live, Wet Hot American Summer: First Day of Camp, Wet Hot American Summer: Ten Year Later and more

Here’s Bradley Cooper as Ben:

And here’s Bradley Cooper now:


What else you’ve seen him in: A Star Is Born, the Guardians of the Galaxy franchise, Limitless, Wet Hot American Summer: First Day of Camp, The Place Beyond the Pines and more

Here’s Elizabeth Banks as Lindsay:

And here’s Elizabeth Banks now:

Here’s Michael Ian Black as McKinley:

And here’s Michael Ian Black now:


What else you’ve seen him in: Reno 911!, Insatiable, The Good Fight, The Jim Gaffigan Show, Wet Hot American Summer: First Day of Camp, Wet Hot American Summer: Ten Years Later and more

Here’s Joe Lo Truglio as Neil:

And here’s Joe Lo Truglio now:


What else you’ve seen him in: Brooklyn Nine-Nine, American Dad!, Bob’s Burgers, Drunk History, Wet Hot American Summer: First Day of Camp, Wet Hot American Summer: Ten Years Later and more

Here’s Ken Marino as Victor:

And here’s Ken Marino now:


What else you’ve seen him in: Black Monday, Fresh Off the Boat, Veronica Mars, Drunk History, Wet Hot American Summer: First Day of Camp, Wet Hot American Summer: Ten Years Later and more

Finally, here’s Zak Orth as J.J.:

And here’s Zak Orth now:


What else you’ve seen him in: Zoey’s Extraordinary Playlist, Human Kind Of, Casual, Falling Water, Wet Hot American Summer: First Day of Camp, Wet Hot American Summer: Ten Years Later and more

Who was your favorite Wet Hot American Summer character? Let us know in the comments!

