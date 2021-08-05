Wet Hot American Summer Cast 20 Years Later

They’re all grown up now.
It’s been two decades since we were first introduced to Camp Firewood, and it’s never been the same since. From the counselors’ summer shenanigans to the all-star cast of characters we know and love, Wet Hot American Summer is still a must-watch even years later.
In honor of the film’s milestone anniversary, we’ve rounded up where some of your favorite cast members are today. Check it out below:
First, here’s Paul Rudd as Andy:
And here’s Paul Rudd now:
Here’s Janeane Garofalo as Beth:
And here’s Janeane Garofalo now:
Here’s David Hyde Pierce as Henry:
And here’s David Hyde Pierce now:
Here’s Marquerite Moreau as Katie:
And here’s Marquerite Moreau now:
Here’s Michael Showalter as Coop:
And here’s Michael Showalter now:
Here’s Christopher Meloni as Gene:
And here’s Christopher Meloni now:
Here’s Molly Shannon as Gail:
And here’s Molly Shannon now:
Here’s Amy Poehler as Susie:
And here’s Amy Poehler now:
Here’s Bradley Cooper as Ben:
And here’s Bradley Cooper now:
Here’s Elizabeth Banks as Lindsay:
And here’s Elizabeth Banks now:
Here’s Michael Ian Black as McKinley:
And here’s Michael Ian Black now:
Here’s Joe Lo Truglio as Neil:
And here’s Joe Lo Truglio now:
Here’s Ken Marino as Victor:
And here’s Ken Marino now:
Finally, here’s Zak Orth as J.J.:
And here’s Zak Orth now:
Who was your favorite Wet Hot American Summer character? Let us know in the comments!
