Wall St rises as jobless claims fall; Cigna weighs on healthcare stocks

Article content U.S. stock indexes rose on Thursday after data showed fewer Americans filed for unemployment benefits last week, while a decline in shares of health insurer Cigna dragged healthcare stocks lower. Initial claims for state unemployment benefits fell by 14,000 to 385,000 in the week ended July 31, while layoffs dropped to their lowest level in more than 21 years last month as companies held on to their workers amid a labor shortage, the Labor Department’s report showed. “Investors are appreciating the fact that it is unlikely for the U.S. to go into another shutdown and with economic growth in full steam and interest rates at such lows interest towards equities seems intact,” said Arthur Weise, chief investment officer of Kingsland Growth Advisors.

Article content Focus will now shift to the jobs report for July on Friday. Analysts say a disappointing number might raise questions about an economic recovery, but it could also lead the Federal Reserve to remain accommodative. Meanwhile, Robinhood Markets Inc plunged 13.2% and was set to snap a four-day rally fueled by interest from retail traders. “I think Robinhood is the latest stock in the retail Reddit crowd has embraced, but the question remains how long will it last,” said Weise. Ten of the 11 major S&P 500 sector indexes were higher in early afternoon trading, with only healthcare stocks in the red as Cigna Corp tumbled 12.4% after predicting a bigger hit to full-year earnings from the pandemic. ViacomCBS Inc jumped 6.5% as the company said it signed up the highest number of new streaming subscribers in the second quarter, and struck a multi-year deal with Comcast Corp’s Sky to launch the Paramount+ streaming service in Europe.