U.S. stocks higher at close of trade; Dow Jones Industrial Average up 0.78% By Investing.com



© Reuters. U.S. stocks higher at close of trade; Dow Jones Industrial Average up 0.78%



Investing.com – U.S. stocks were higher after the close on Thursday, as gains in the , and sectors led shares higher.

At the close in NYSE, the rose 0.78%, while the index gained 0.60%, and the index added 0.78%.

The best performers of the session on the were Salesforce.com Inc (NYSE:), which rose 2.64% or 6.44 points to trade at 250.61 at the close. Meanwhile, Amgen Inc (NASDAQ:) added 2.49% or 5.68 points to end at 233.99 and Walt Disney Company (NYSE:) was up 2.40% or 4.15 points to 176.73 in late trade.

The worst performers of the session were UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:), which fell 2.44% or 10.28 points to trade at 411.26 at the close. Verizon Communications Inc (NYSE:) declined 0.13% or 0.07 points to end at 55.30 and Dow Inc (NYSE:) was down 0.02% or 0.01 points to 60.98.

The top performers on the S&P 500 were Wynn Resorts Limited (NASDAQ:) which rose 8.35% to 98.70, American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:) which was up 7.56% to settle at 20.92 and Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd (NYSE:) which gained 7.47% to close at 78.08.

The worst performers were Cardinal Health Inc (NYSE:) which was down 14.28% to 50.56 in late trade, Cigna Corp (NYSE:) which lost 10.93% to settle at 206.19 and DXC Technology Co (NYSE:) which was down 8.14% to 38.74 at the close.

The top performers on the NASDAQ Composite were Score Media and Gaming Inc (NASDAQ:) which rose 79.69% to 32.59, Zymergen Inc (NASDAQ:) which was up 75.88% to settle at 14.51 and Sitime Corporation (NASDAQ:) which gained 30.95% to close at 184.63.

The worst performers were Robinhood Markets Inc (NASDAQ:) which was down 27.55% to 51.00 in late trade, Inogen Inc (NASDAQ:) which lost 26.77% to settle at 60.24 and Itron Inc (NASDAQ:) which was down 26.50% to 71.78 at the close.

Rising stocks outnumbered declining ones on the New York Stock Exchange by 2148 to 1050 and 102 ended unchanged; on the Nasdaq Stock Exchange, 2493 rose and 1037 declined, while 129 ended unchanged.

Shares in Sitime Corporation (NASDAQ:) rose to all time highs; up 30.95% or 43.63 to 184.63.

The , which measures the implied volatility of S&P 500 options, was down 3.84% to 17.28.

Gold Futures for December delivery was down 0.44% or 7.95 to $1806.55 a troy ounce. Elsewhere in commodities trading, Crude oil for delivery in September rose 1.48% or 1.01 to hit $69.16 a barrel, while the October Brent oil contract rose 1.32% or 0.93 to trade at $71.31 a barrel.

EUR/USD was down 0.01% to 1.1833, while USD/JPY rose 0.28% to 109.78.

The US Dollar Index Futures was down 0.00% at 92.273.