U.S. Justice Department reaches voting agreement with New Jersey By Reuters

WASHINGTON (Reuters) -The U.S. Justice Department said on Thursday it has settled a voting rights lawsuit with New Jersey and state officials.

A department lawsuit said the state’s disability transportation programs failed to “provide voter registration opportunities to their customers.”

“It is critical that all citizens have unfettered access to voter registration opportunities,” Kristen Clarke, head of the Justice Department’s Civil Rights Division, said in a statement announcing the settlement. “I am pleased that the State of New Jersey has worked with the Department of Justice to help ensure that citizens with disabilities will have broad access to the voter registration opportunities that federal law guarantees.”

