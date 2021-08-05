U.S. Justice Department launches probe into Arizona policing practices By Reuters

By
Matilda Colman
-
0
14

© Reuters. FILE PHOTO: Police block protesters during a visit by U.S, President Donald Trump to the Dream City Church in Phoenix, Arizona, U.S. June 23, 2020. REUTERS/Ash Ponders.

By Jan Wolfe

(Reuters) -The U.S. Justice Department has opened an investigation into policing practices in Phoenix, Arizona, Attorney General Merrick Garland told a news conference on Thursday.

The probe will focus on whether the city’s police department violates the civil rights of protesters, among other issues, Garland said.

This is the third civil-rights investigation the agency has launched into U.S. police departments this year, with other probes ongoing in Louisville, Kentucky, and Minneapolis.

The inquiries mark a sharp shift in the department’s focus under Democratic U.S. President Joe Biden, who has made racial justice a priority.

Disclaimer: Fusion Media would like to remind you that the data contained in this website is not necessarily real-time nor accurate. All CFDs (stocks, indexes, futures) and Forex prices are not provided by exchanges but rather by market makers, and so prices may not be accurate and may differ from the actual market price, meaning prices are indicative and not appropriate for trading purposes. Therefore Fusion Media doesn`t bear any responsibility for any trading losses you might incur as a result of using this data.

Fusion Media or anyone involved with Fusion Media will not accept any liability for loss or damage as a result of reliance on the information including data, quotes, charts and buy/sell signals contained within this website. Please be fully informed regarding the risks and costs associated with trading the financial markets, it is one of the riskiest investment forms possible.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR