Tilray Launches New Medical Cannabis Edibles in Canada

New Product Innovations Respond to Patient Needs Across Medical Category
NEW YORK & LEAMINGTON, Ontario — Tilray, Inc. (“Tilray”) (Nasdaq I TSX: TLRY), a global pioneer in medical cannabis research, cultivation, and production, today announced the launch of medical cannabis edibles in THC and CBD-rich varieties of chocolates and soft chew gummies. The new Tilray-branded medical cannabis edibles are now available for patients across Canada and add to the brand’s comprehensive offering of cannabis medicines, including whole flower, oils, vapes, and pre-rolls developed with patient health and wellbeing in mind.
Irwin D. Simon, Tilray’s Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, said, “Whether it’s pain management, anxiety treatment, or everything in between, patients are asking for more choices in the medical cannabis category, and Tilray remains committed to the innovations that improve patient wellbeing. As cannabis regulations evolve around the world, we look forward to offering our global patient community the highest-quality medicines they depend on for health, wellness and wellbeing.”
Tilray’s new medical cannabis edibles include two formulations of 16-gram medical cannabis-infused chocolate bars in THC Milk Chocolate containing 10mg of THC and <1mg of CBD per package and CBD Dark Chocolate containing 1mg of THC and 20mg of CBD per package, as well as two formulations of medical cannabis soft chews available in Watermelon containing 10mg of THC and Pineapple-Mango containing 10mg of THC and 10mg of CBD.
Jim Meiers, President at Tilray Canada, said, “Tilray continues to deliver the benefits of cannabis safely and reliably in unique formats that suit patients’ needs. Our goal is to help provide patients access to the highest-quality medical cannabis products that can improve their quality of life, and also support them with best-in-class service and programs so they make the choices best suited to their needs.”
Tilray, Inc. is a leading global cannabis-lifestyle and consumer packaged goods company with operations in Canada, the United States, Europe, Australia, and Latin America that is changing people’s lives for the better – one person at a time – by inspiring and empowering the worldwide community to live their very best life by providing them with products that meet the needs of their mind, body, and soul and invoke a sense of wellbeing. Tilray’s mission is to be the trusted partner for its patients and consumers by providing them with a cultivated experience and health and wellbeing through high-quality, differentiated brands and innovative products. A pioneer in cannabis research, cultivation, and distribution, Tilray’s unprecedented production platform supports over 20 brands in over 20 countries, including comprehensive cannabis offerings, hemp-based foods, and alcoholic beverages.
