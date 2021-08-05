Ticket to ride: Why car subscriptions combine a bit of leasing and owning

Unlike a lease, a car subscription can give you a car for a short period of time and then a different car the next time. And unlike renting, you can still get a sense of ownership
One of the best things about taking on a car lease is that you always have a new or relatively new car to tool around town in. A certain former father-in-law used to get a new Jaguar every couple of years, giving him the pleasure of a high-powered automobile while making it seem like he had more cash than he did. But a lease still locks you in for an extended period of time, from a year to three or more depending on the terms, which doesn’t suit everyone’s needs. This is where a car subscription comes in.
Unlike a lease, a car subscription can give you a car for a few days or a few months, even a year, and then a different car the next time. Need a family car to take the kids to a weekend soccer tournament, jump in a Land Rover Defender 110. Need something a bit more fancy to celebrate an anniversary, bring the SUV back and take out a sports car such as a Jaguar F-Type. There’s even a full-size Toyota Tundra if you need to do some heavy hauling. Unlike leasing, there isn’t a hefty deposit or down payment and insurance is covered; unlike renting, you can get a sense of ownership. It’s also a bit of a cheap thrill during a time that needs a few of those.
“A lot of the people who are hopping on the program right now are jumping in for a variety of reasons, including just wanting to have some fun,” says Dimitri Kotsalis, vice-president of operations for OpenRoad Auto Group Ltd., which started a car subscription service in 2019 in British Columbia’s Lower Mainland. “You know, an opportunity to have something exciting in the garage without that long-term part of it.”
Buyer remorse is an all-too-prevalent fear when it comes to autos. Nearly two-thirds of car buyers (63%) say the prospect of overpaying is their top concern, according to a survey by AutoTrader.ca and Angus Reid, and almost half (49%) said the fear of negotiating is a major stress point in the car buying process. But that hasn’t stopped people. The same survey indicated that 13% of Canadians are looking to buy a car as a direct result of COVID-19, as the appetite for public transit and ridesharing wanes.
None of Portfolio’s cars are older than one model year old and they are retired when they hit 10,000 to 15,000 kilometres, and turned into a good supply of used cars for OpenRoad to sell. “The supply of used cars that the program does generate is something that’s very valuable,” Kotsalis says.
But despite the cars being essentially rentals, Kotsalis says they aren’t treated as such. For one thing, a concierge picks subscribers up, which starts a sense of club membership. “We’ve found a little bit of that feeling of community in the sense that they’re part of this program, they’re part of this group,” he says. “We have found that, by and large, most people are treating the vehicles very, very well.” FPM