Ticket to ride: Why car subscriptions combine a bit of leasing and owning

Article content One of the best things about taking on a car lease is that you always have a new or relatively new car to tool around town in. A certain former father-in-law used to get a new Jaguar every couple of years, giving him the pleasure of a high-powered automobile while making it seem like he had more cash than he did. But a lease still locks you in for an extended period of time, from a year to three or more depending on the terms, which doesn’t suit everyone’s needs. This is where a car subscription comes in.

Article content Unlike a lease, a car subscription can give you a car for a few days or a few months, even a year, and then a different car the next time. Need a family car to take the kids to a weekend soccer tournament, jump in a Land Rover Defender 110. Need something a bit more fancy to celebrate an anniversary, bring the SUV back and take out a sports car such as a Jaguar F-Type. There’s even a full-size Toyota Tundra if you need to do some heavy hauling. Unlike leasing, there isn’t a hefty deposit or down payment and insurance is covered; unlike renting, you can get a sense of ownership. It’s also a bit of a cheap thrill during a time that needs a few of those. “A lot of the people who are hopping on the program right now are jumping in for a variety of reasons, including just wanting to have some fun,” says Dimitri Kotsalis, vice-president of operations for OpenRoad Auto Group Ltd., which started a car subscription service in 2019 in British Columbia’s Lower Mainland. “You know, an opportunity to have something exciting in the garage without that long-term part of it.”