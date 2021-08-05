Thomson Reuters second-quarter operating profit falls 14%, rev rises By Reuters

© Reuters.
NEW YORK (Reuters) – Thomson Reuters (NYSE:) Corp reported lower second-quarter operating profit on Thursday but higher sales across its main divisions, and said customers’ prospects were improving with the economy.
The parent company of Reuters News said revenues rose 9% to $1.53 billion, compared to expectations of $1.5 billion. Adjusted earnings per share of 48 cents were above the 43 cents expected, based on data from Refinitiv.
Fusion Media or anyone involved with Fusion Media will not accept any liability for loss or damage as a result of reliance on the information including data, quotes, charts and buy/sell signals contained within this website. Please be fully informed regarding the risks and costs associated with trading the financial markets, it is one of the riskiest investment forms possible.