Theta Blockchain Is Now Accessible on MetaMask Plug-in By CoinQuora

  • Theta blockchain is now accessible on the popular Metamask plug-in.
  • Thus allowing any Ethereum-compatible application to run on the Theta blockchain.

Today, Theta Labs announced that the Theta blockchain is now accessible through Metamask plug-in.

This is a big achievement for Theta blockchain as its vision for 2021 and beyond is to expand compatibility with . In other words, the Theta vision came true. As a result, Theta blockchain is now accessible on the popular crypto wallet and gateway to blockchain apps — Metamask plug-in.

In addition, the platform includes an Ethereum-compatible RPC (NYSE:) API suite, smart contract development tools. Even more, it includes a Truffle Suite, Remix integration, and other components l…

