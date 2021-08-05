Theta Blockchain Is Now Accessible on MetaMask Plug-in By CoinQuora

Theta Blockchain Is Now Accessible on MetaMask Plug-in
- Theta blockchain is now accessible on the popular Metamask plug-in.
- Thus allowing any Ethereum-compatible application to run on the Theta blockchain.
Today, Theta Labs announced that the Theta blockchain is now accessible through Metamask plug-in.
This is a big achievement for Theta blockchain as its vision for 2021 and beyond is to expand compatibility with . In other words, the Theta vision came true. As a result, Theta blockchain is now accessible on the popular crypto wallet and gateway to blockchain apps — Metamask plug-in.
In addition, the platform includes an Ethereum-compatible RPC (NYSE:) API suite, smart contract development tools. Even more, it includes a Truffle Suite, Remix integration, and other components l…
