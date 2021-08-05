The Much Anticipated Ethereum’s London Hard Fork is Live Now By CoinQuora

The Much Anticipated Ethereum’s London Hard Fork is Live Now
- Ethereum’s London Hard Fork upgrade is finally live now.
- The Hard Fork happened at block height 12,965,000.
- Binance announced earlier that it will suspend all ETH transactions.
The much awaited Ethereum’s London Hard Fork upgrade is finally live now. In detail, the Hard Fork happened at block height 12,965,000 or 12:33 pm UTC today.
EIP-1559 is officially live on .
Congrats on this seriously.
— Frank Chaparro (@fintechfrank) August 5, 2021
Notably, the hard fork has also rolled out five new ETH Improvement Proposals (EIPs). However, EIPs 1559, 3554, 3529, 3198, 3541 are code upgrades that focus on improving the user experience of Ethereum’s network.
