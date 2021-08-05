The Crown season 5: James Murray ‘cast as Prince Andrew’ after ‘struggles’ to find someone suitable

The Crown is said to have found its new Prince Andrew for the final two seasons.

The Netflix show is currently filming the fifth run, with Imelda Staunton replacing Olivia Colman in the role of Queen Elizabeth II.

While the majority of the show’s new stars have been revealed, it was unknown who would be playing the role of the older Prince Andrew. When he last appeared in the drama, he was in his Twenties and played by Tom Byrne.

His main scene saw him fly in on a royal navy helicopter for a lunch with his mother, who asked him about recent headlines about her son’s possible relationship with “a young, racy American actress”.

According to The Sun, James Murray will play Prince Andrew in the next two seasons. Murray is known for his appearance in BBC series Cutting It, and is married to his former co-star Sarah Parish.

He was most recently seen in Ryan Reynolds’s Netflix hit 6 Underground and has been cast in No Time to Die director Cary Joji Fukunaga’s Second World War drama Masters of the Air.

The Steven Spielberg and Tom Hanks-produced drama will be released on Apple TV+ in 2022.

James Murray will play Prince Andrew in ‘The Crown’ season five (ITV/Shutterstock)

In April, Netflix was forced to deny it was “struggling” to find actors who wanted to play Prince Andrew.

The new series of The Crown will see Lesley Manville take over from Helena Bonham Carter as Princess Margaret, while Jonathan Pryce will star as Prince Phillip. Tenet actor Elizabeth Debicki will play Princess Diana.

The Independent has contacted Netflix for comment on Murray’s casting.