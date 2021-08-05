The Crown fans share excitement at first glimpse of Elizabeth Debicki on set as Princess Diana

The Crown fans have shared their excitement as Elizabeth Debicki was pictured on set as Princess Diana for the first time.

The Australian actor will portray the late royal in the forthcoming fifth series of Netflix’s royal drama, taking over the role originally played by Emma Corrin.

On Wednesday (4 August), Debicki was photographed while filming at the Ardverikie estate in Scotland alongside two young actors playing Prince William and Harry.

While the pictures aren’t particularly high quality, Debicki is seen wearing a double-breasted blazer, pink shirt and jeans while sporting Diana’s instantly recognisable short blonde hairstyle.

The actors playing her sons are wearing matching blue striped rugby shirts.

The pictures were widely circulated on Twitter, with fans celebrating the first glimpse of Debicki as Diana.

“OH MY GOD ELIZABETH DEBICKI AS DIANA,” one commenter wrote.

“ELIZABETH DEBICKI IS COMING TO SERVE,” another tweeted, while one tweet read: “ELIZABETH DEBICKI AS DIANA IM ON THE FLOOR.”

The Great Gatsby actor will star in series five and six of The Crown opposite Imelda Staunton as Queen Elizabeth II, with her first official photo in character being released last week.

Jonathan Pryce will play Prince Philip, while Lesley Manville has been cast as Princess Margaret. Dominic West will play Diana’s former husband Prince Charles.

The Crown is expected to return to Netflix in 2022.