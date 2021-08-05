Thai baht leads most Asian currencies lower

Article content

The following table shows rates for Asian

currencies against the dollar at 0214 GMT.

CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR

Currency Latest bid Previous day Pct Move

Japan yen 109.870 109.74 -0.12

Sing dlr 1.352 1.351 -0.07

Taiwan dlr 27.793 27.781 -0.04

Korean won 1142.800 1143.7 +0.08

Baht 33.350 33.21 -0.42

Peso 50.350 50.35 +0.00

Rupiah 14350.000 14340 -0.07

Rupee 74.165 74.165 0.00

Ringgit 4.219 4.215 -0.08

Yuan 6.465 6.461 -0.06

Change so far in 2021

Currency Latest bid End 2020 Pct Move

Japan yen 109.870 103.24 -6.03

Sing dlr 1.352 1.3209 -2.30

Taiwan dlr 27.793 28.483 +2.48

Korean won 1142.800 1086.20 -4.95

Baht 33.350 29.96 -10.16

Peso 50.350 48.01 -4.65

Rupiah 14350.000 14040 -2.16

Rupee 74.165 73.07 -1.48

Ringgit 4.219 4.0400 -4.23

Yuan 6.465 6.5283 +0.99

(Compiled by Nikhil Kurian Nainan in Bengaluru)