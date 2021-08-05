Tesla chair Denholm sells shares worth more than $22 million By Reuters

© Reuters. FILE PHOTO: The Tesla logo is seen on a car in Los Angeles, California, U.S., July 9, 2020. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson/File Photo
(Reuters) – Tesla (NASDAQ:) Inc chair Robyn Denholm sold more than $22 million worth of shares in the electric-car maker after exercising stock options, according to a filing with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).
Denholm sold 31,250 shares at weighted average prices ranging from $703 to $726.200 in transactions that took place on Aug. 2, according to the filing from Wednesday.
Denholm, who joined Tesla’s board as an independent director in 2014, replaced Chief Executive Officer Elon Musk as the chair in 2018, fulfilling a demand by the SEC to strip the job from Musk.
