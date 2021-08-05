Taylor Swift Released New Music Teaser Video

She knows how to get people talking.
She’s baaaaaaaack. I mean, it’s not like she really ever left, but you get the point.
The “Cardigan” singer tweeted out a vault door video for her album Red (Taylor’s Version), which drops November 19.
Taylor captioned the video, “casually cruel in the name of being honest,” which is a lyric from her song “All Too Well.”
In typical Taylor style, the video has a bunch of clues and includes word jumbles for fans to figure out.
Obviously, her fanbase is always ready for a challenge, and they figured out that it was a 13×13 word search. Honestly, I’m highly impressed.
The vault represents songs that Taylor didn’t originally release, and the new album will include all 30 songs that were recorded originally for Red.
The album will also feature a 10 minute track, and her latest video has fans believing that track will be “All Too Well.”
Red was one of her best albums, and featured a lot of songs about her heartbreak. Taylor revealed in an Instagram post in April that she feels like she’s in a much healthier place to revisit those wounds.
She wrote, “Musically and lyrically, Red resembled a heartbroken person. It was all over the place, a fractured mosaic of feelings that somehow all fit together in the end. Happy, free, confused, lonely, devastated, euphoric, wild, and tortured by memories past.”
“Like trying on pieces of a new life, I went into the studio and experimented with different sounds and collaborators,” she said. “And I’m not sure if it was pouring my thoughts into this album, hearing thousands of your voices sing the lyrics back to me in passionate solidarity, or if it was simply time, but something was healed along the way.”
November is a long time from now, so I’m certain there will be many more clues where this video came from. I can’t wait to see what Taylor has up her cardigan sleeve next!
