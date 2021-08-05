Taiwan’s Foxconn buys wafer plant from Macronix -sources

Article content

TAIPEI — Foxconn has bought a 6-inch wafer fabrication plant from Taiwan chipmaker Macronix International, three sources with direct knowledge of the matter told Reuters on Thursday, as the tech giant expands in the chip industry.

The sources declined to disclose the purchase price.

Electronics manufacturing conglomerate Foxconn, which counts giants such as Apple among its top clients, has been seeking to acquire chip plants globally as a worldwide chip shortage rattles producers of goods from cars to electronics.