Swisscom will become a Chainlink node operator By Cointelegraph

Swisscom will become a Chainlink node operator

Switzerland-based telecommunications company Swisscom has said it will join Chainlink’s oracle network as a node operator.

In a Thursday announcement, the telecommunications firm said it would be entering the decentralized finance, or DeFi, space by becoming an oracle node operator as part of a pilot program with the Chainlink network. The node, run by Swisscom’s digital asset division, will “continuously feed digital asset price data” to the network and allow applications on Chainlink to better settle financial contracts.