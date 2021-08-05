Swiss Blockchain Company Tokenizes the Adult Industry By CoinQuora



Swiss Blockchain Company Tokenizes the Adult Industry



Swiss-based company revolutionizes the sex industry.

The company — bitcci AG, is using blockchain technology to do so.

After its ICO launch, bitcci is looking forward to future milestones.

You heard that right, the next industry to embrace blockchain power is the sex industry. The Swiss-based company — bitcci AG, is reinventing the sex industry with blockchain technology. The core aim of the company is to change the culture of the sex industry and develop complaince, safety, and freedom for all parties involved.

In detail, the company hails from Switzerland and Liechtenstein. To revolutionize the industry, the bitcci group of companies is building new nightclubs, developing IT platforms, portals, apps, and blockchain based payment solutions within the sector.

Specifically, bitcci was founded in 2017. The CEO — Christoph Elbert, built it from the ground up with just 500 USD. Moreover, the name bitcci is inspired by 3 words. These words include ‘Bitcoin’ ‘bitch’, and a famous Italian clothing brand.

Presently, the

