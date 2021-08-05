Stablecoin market to have hit $1T by 2025, Unstoppable Domains CEO predicts By Cointelegraph

Stablecoin market to have hit $1T by 2025, Unstoppable Domains CEO predicts
The private stablecoin market will surge parabolically in the next four years despite the existing regulatory uncertainty, Unstoppable Domains CEO Matthew Gould believes.
In a Thursday interview with Business Insider, Gould predicted that the stablecoin market would hit $1 trillion by 2025 to see roughly a tenfold increase from around $115 billion at the time of writing.
