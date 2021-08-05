Stablecoin market to have hit $1T by 2025, Unstoppable Domains CEO predicts By Cointelegraph

Matilda Colman
The private stablecoin market will surge parabolically in the next four years despite the existing regulatory uncertainty, Unstoppable Domains CEO Matthew Gould believes.

In a Thursday interview with Business Insider, Gould predicted that the stablecoin market would hit $1 trillion by 2025 to see roughly a tenfold increase from around $115 billion at the time of writing.