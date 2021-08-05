South Korea’s Kakao Bank shares soar in market debut

Article content

SEOUL — South Korea’s Kakao Bank Corp jumped 38% above its initial public offering (IPO) price on its market debut, amid growth expectations for the digital bank’s planned mobile mortgage business and other offerings.

The listing is the country’s biggest since game company Netmarble’s IPO raised 2.7 trillion won in 2017, continuing a bumper year for South Korean stock market floats, despite some valuations being slashed in recent offerings.

The digital bank began trading on Friday at 53,700 won per share compared to its IPO price of 39,000 won, then soared shortly after to as much as 74% above the IPO price. This compared with a 0.1% rise of the KOSPI benchmark index.