South Korea’s Kakao Bank shares debut at 38% above IPO price

SEOUL — South Korea’s Kakao Bank Corp saw its stock debut on Friday at 38% above its initial public offering (IPO) price, amid growth expectations for the digital bank’s planned mobile mortgage business and other offerings.

The digital bank began trading on Friday at 53,700 won per share compared to its IPO price of 39,000 won, then soared shortly after to as much as 74% above the IPO price. This compared with a 0.2% rise of the KOSPI benchmark index.

Its largest shareholder is Kakao Corp, operator of South Korea’s dominant chat app, with a 27.3% stake.

Kakao Bank, South Korea’s first digital bank to go public, became profitable in 2019 after less than two years in operation and has 13.35 million monthly active users (MAUs), it said last month. (Reporting by Joyce Lee, Jihoon Lee and Heekyong Yang; Editing by Christopher Cushing and Sonali Paul)