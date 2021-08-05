Slate Asset Management Hires Erik Dmytruk as Managing Director

Dmytruk will work closely with Slate’s leadership team to further scale the firm’s investment platform and launch new value-creation strategies across Slate’s business, including within Slate Securities, the firm’s investment management platform specializing in real estate investing.

TORONTO — Slate Asset Management (“Slate” or “the firm”), a global alternative investment platform focused on real estate, today announced that it has hired Erik Dmytruk, a seasoned real estate professional with nearly two decades of industry experience, as Managing Director.

Former Alberta Investment Management Corporation (AIMCo) executive brings nearly two decades of real estate experience to the firm’s investment platform

“We are very pleased to welcome Erik to the Slate team,” said Blair Welch, Founding Partner at Slate Asset Management. “He brings a wealth of knowledge and experience across all aspects of the real estate investment process, and his expertise will be highly additive as we look to further expand our capabilities, product offerings and investor base.”

Brady Welch, Founding Partner at Slate, added: “Slate’s investment platform has grown significantly since we launched it in 2005. Erik’s addition to the leadership team sharpens our advantage as we continue building on our track record of value creation and deploying innovative new investment management solutions for our clients.”

Dmytruk joins Slate from Canadian investment manager AIMCo, where he served as Director of Real Estate focused on Retail and Special Situations. In that role, he managed a portfolio of core assets and led various real estate capital markets activities, including public company investments and debt issuances. He played an integral role in growing AIMCo’s real estate investments from a CAD$2 billion domestic portfolio to more than CAD$21 billion globally.

Dmytruk started his career at AIMCo in 2003. Throughout his tenure, he gained valuable experience executing on special situation investment activities and unlocking alternative investment strategies to generate attractive real estate returns. He graduated with Honors from the University of California – Berkeley with a Bachelor of Science degree in Business Administration, and he is a CFA Charterholder.

“Slate Asset Management has established itself as a leading alternative investment platform with impressive depth and breadth of real estate expertise,” said Dmytruk. “I’m looking forward to building on that reputation within the firm’s highly entrepreneurial culture to continue driving long-term value for our investors.”

Dmytruk will be joining Slate in August.

About Slate Asset Management

Slate Asset Management is a global alternative investment platform focused on real estate. We focus on fundamentals with the objective of creating long-term value for our investors and partners. Slate’s platform has a range of investment strategies, including opportunistic, value add, core plus and debt investments. We are supported by exceptional people and flexible capital, which enable us to originate and execute on a wide range of compelling investment opportunities. Visit slateam.com to learn more.

