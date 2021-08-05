Shanghai copper falls as virus surge stokes recovery, demand fears

Article content

Shanghai copper prices fell on Thursday, as surging cases of COVID-19 across the globe threatened a sustainable economic recovery and demand for industrial metals.

The most-traded September copper contract on the Shanghai Futures Exchange fell 0.5% to 69,610 yuan a tonne by 0403 GMT. Three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange edged up 0.4% to $9,505.50 a tonne, rebounding slightly after two straight sessions of losses.

A resurgence in infections due to a highly transmissible Delta variant in some major economies — including top metals consumer China and the world’s largest economy United States — sparked fears of weaker demand for metals.