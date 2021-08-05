Seven U.S. states with least shots make up half of COVID cases -White House By Reuters

3/3



WASHINGTON (Reuters) – Seven U.S. states with the lowest COVID-19 vaccination rates account for half of the country’s new cases and hospitalizations in the last week, the White House said on Thursday.

The states are Florida, Texas, Missouri, Arkansas, Louisiana, Alabama, and Mississippi, according to White House COVID-19 coordinator Jeff Zients.

Of those, Florida and Texas account for about a third of new coronavirus cases and an even higher share of hospitalizations in the country.