Senator introduces bill to enable use of crypto for payments By Cointelegraph

Uruguay: Senator introduces bill to enable use of crypto for payments

Uruguayan Senator Juan Satori has introduced a draft bill to regulate cryptocurrency and enable businesses to accept crypto payments.

Satori joins a growing list of politicians from South American and Spanish-speaking countries that are seeking to bring crypto adoption into the mainstream. The Senator is not proposing the use of crypto as legal tender as in El Salvador, however.

Columbia seeks crypto security