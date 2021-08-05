Senator introduces bill to enable use of crypto for payments By Cointelegraph

Uruguay: Senator introduces bill to enable use of crypto for payments
Uruguayan Senator Juan Satori has introduced a draft bill to regulate cryptocurrency and enable businesses to accept crypto payments.
Satori joins a growing list of politicians from South American and Spanish-speaking countries that are seeking to bring crypto adoption into the mainstream. The Senator is not proposing the use of crypto as legal tender as in El Salvador, however.
Columbia seeks crypto security
Continue Reading on Coin Telegraph
Fusion Media or anyone involved with Fusion Media will not accept any liability for loss or damage as a result of reliance on the information including data, quotes, charts and buy/sell signals contained within this website. Please be fully informed regarding the risks and costs associated with trading the financial markets, it is one of the riskiest investment forms possible.