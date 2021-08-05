S.Korea extends social distancing curbs to reduce COVID-19 cases

Article content SEOUL — South Korea will extend its social distancing curbs by two weeks as the government contends with outbreaks nationwide and more people fall severely ill, Prime Minister Kim Boo-kyum said on Friday. The government tightened restrictions last week across most of the country ahead of the country’s peak summer holiday period. Seoul and surrounding regions have banned private gatherings of more than two people after 6 p.m. and any gatherings of more than four people are prohibited in the rest of the country.

Kim said the restrictions were crucial to stamping out cases and ensuring a safe reopening of schools in two weeks. Health experts had called for tougher social distancing rules as the number of severe COVID-19 cases has doubled in three weeks, driven largely by young, unvaccinated people and a slow vaccination drive. The mortality rate remains relatively low at 1.02%, while severe cases rose by 7 to 376 as of Thursday. With the spread of the more transmissible Delta variant, a rise in movement of people despite the restrictions, and mobilized health personnel focused on the vaccination drive rather than contact tracing, epidemiological work seems to have struggled to catch up, Lee Soon-young, president of the Korean Society of Epidemiology, told Reuters in an e-mail.