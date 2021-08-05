Ryan Reynolds Reveals Best Thing About Blake Lively Marriage

And he thought about all the times his wife helped him out at work.
“I write on a lot of my movies. It’s been a survival mechanism for me for a long time,” he said. “Sometimes I’m credited; sometimes I’m not.”
“There [is] a lot of A++ writing that I’ve done that was actually Blake, that Blake would jump in, grab the keyboard, and say ‘What about this?’” Reynolds explained. “And I’d be like, ‘That’s incredible.’”
“And you know, it’s funny,” he continued. “I don’t know. Maybe it’s ‘cause there’s inherent sexism in the business.”
“I will say that a lot of times: ‘She wrote that; Blake wrote that, not me. That was her.’ And they still, later on, repeat the story as I wrote it. So she’s a really talented, multi-hyphenate kind of person in this weird burgoo of an entertainment industry that we work in.”
Reynolds added, “She’s helped me so much in Deadpool, all kinds of movies that have been big successes. She’s always got a lot of bricks in that wall.”
After hearing his heartwarming answer, Cagle joked, “The absolute best thing is baked goods.”
And Reynolds hilariously responded, “Well, I mean, it is an obvious perk, which, uh, you know, not complaining about that or the sex.”
LOL. It’s true that Lively has a great guy by her side!
