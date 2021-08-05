Ryan Reynolds Reveals Best Thing About Blake Lively Marriage

11

Ryan Reynolds gives credit where credit is due.


Kevin Mazur / WireImage / Getty Images

And he thought about all the times his wife helped him out at work.


Axelle / FilmMagic / Getty Images

“I write on a lot of my movies. It’s been a survival mechanism for me for a long time,” he said. “Sometimes I’m credited; sometimes I’m not.”


Michael Loccisano / Getty Images

“There [is] a lot of A++ writing that I’ve done that was actually Blake, that Blake would jump in, grab the keyboard, and say ‘What about this?’” Reynolds explained. “And I’d be like, ‘That’s incredible.’”


Andreas Rentz / Getty Images

“And you know, it’s funny,” he continued. “I don’t know. Maybe it’s ‘cause there’s inherent sexism in the business.”


Kevin Mazur / Getty Images

“I will say that a lot of times: ‘She wrote that; Blake wrote that, not me. That was her.’ And they still, later on, repeat the story as I wrote it. So she’s a really talented, multi-hyphenate kind of person in this weird burgoo of an entertainment industry that we work in.”


Taylor Hill / FilmMagic / Getty Images

Reynolds added, “She’s helped me so much in Deadpool, all kinds of movies that have been big successes. She’s always got a lot of bricks in that wall.”


Frazer Harrison / Getty Images

After hearing his heartwarming answer, Cagle joked, “The absolute best thing is baked goods.”

And Reynolds hilariously responded, “Well, I mean, it is an obvious perk, which, uh, you know, not complaining about that or the sex.”


Gary Gershoff / WireImage / Getty Images

LOL. It’s true that Lively has a great guy by her side!

