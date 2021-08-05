Robinhood stock outruns Bitcoin in intraday crash, down over 10% in pre-market By Cointelegraph

Robinhood stock outruns Bitcoin in intraday crash, down over 10% in pre-market
The cost to purchase one Robinhood share (NASDAQ:) dropped massively in the pre-market session on Thursday, beating even so-called volatile cryptocurrencies like in terms of intraday losses.
In detail, HOOD was down 10.2% to $63.25 as of 8:00 am EDT compared to its $85 high in the previous session. On the other hand, Bitcoin (BTC) is down almost 6% over the past 24 hours, trading around $37,600.
