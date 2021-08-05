Robinhood stock outruns Bitcoin in intraday crash, down over 10% in pre-market By Cointelegraph

Matilda Colman
The cost to purchase one Robinhood share (NASDAQ:) dropped massively in the pre-market session on Thursday, beating even so-called volatile cryptocurrencies like in terms of intraday losses.

In detail, HOOD was down 10.2% to $63.25 as of 8:00 am EDT compared to its $85 high in the previous session. On the other hand, Bitcoin (BTC) is down almost 6% over the past 24 hours, trading around $37,600.

Robinhood stock HOOD surged four days in a row in a rally backed by retail traders. Source: TradingView
Dogecoin prices failed to hit $1. Source: TradingView